Europe Cyber Security Market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate over forecast period 2018-2025 – BlueWeave Consulting

The major driving factor for the cyber security market in Europe is increasing the strictness of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations and growing cyber threats over the European Countries. Demand for integrated cyber solutions is another key factor which would drive the cyber security market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising threats of cyber-crimes all over the world, especially in Europe, have given new emerging domains which can prevent cyber-attacks, such like are cloud security, rapid adoption of cloud computing, data center, and wireless communication which can boost the cyber security market in the forecast period.

Growth of Cyber Security is led by to prevent the reaches and high profile data theft, owing to the absence of a robust defense system, several companies in the Europe, have fallen victim to intrusions, which have caused heavy business losses and theft of personal data which can be further related to national security of any country. As per recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The Europe Cyber Security market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Prevention of data privacy, data confidentiality, & EU regulation towards cyber security are main drivers for the significant growth of Europe cyber security market.

The key factors to grow Europe Cyber Security Market are to prevent the private or organizational data which are becoming vulnerable day by day, because of increasing digitization give easy accessibility for example Internet. Also, GDPR the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and consumer’s awareness regarding their data security will boost the cyber security market in the Europe region. In order to maintain data privacy, data confidentiality, cost utilization of business processes, cybersecurity would be prominent technology which can provide better solution through the application of Artificial Intelligence and software or big data analytics. In the era of digitalization, the government, public utilities, and enterprises are all now more showing dependency on the internet, wireless technologies, and cloud-based services for storing large volumes of data, instant processing, and retrieval of data.

Europe cyber security market is segmented on the basis of the security types, solutions types, deployment types, Industrial vertical types, and region. On the basis of security, market is segmented into Enterprises security, Network Security, Application Security. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into Unified threat management (UTM), Identity and access management (IAM).On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into Cloud, On-premises. On the basis of By Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Aerospace and defense, BFSI, Public Sector. On the basis of Region, the market is segmented into United Kingdom and Netherlands.

Companies like EY, Mimecast, KnowBe4, DFlabs, buguroo, secure-NOK, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fire Eye Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation etc are key players in Europe Cyber Security Market.

