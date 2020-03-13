Functional Additives Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Functional Additives: Market Outlook

Food additives are certain substances that are added to the food products in order to maintain and improve its taste, safety, texture, freshness, appearance. There are certain food additives which are used for many centuries in order to preserve the food products such as sugar, salts (in dried fish and bacon), and sulfur dioxide (wine). Many such food additives have been developed in the recent times which helps to meet the need for food production, as large scale food production is different from small scale food production. Food additive is an important ingredient in the processed food, as it is required to ensure safety and good condition, throughout the journey of these food products from factories, to the consumers.

There are certain food additives which are considered to play a major role in the food product which is called as functional additives. These functional additives are more useful to deliver a particular requirement for the food product or any pharmaceutical product. There are active ingredients which are present in the pharmaceutical formulations which serve as a functional additive.

Functional additives are synthetic formulations which are made using various chemical compositions. Many of these functional additives are used in the personal care and cosmetics industry which will help deliver the particular need for the skin. Most of the functional additives used in the food and beverage industry, helps satisfying the major requirement of the body. There are many food manufacturers incorporating the usage of functional additives in the food products, this will create a demand for the market

Functional Additives and its Properties:

Functional additives are used as an ingredient in the personal care industry, this will help enhance the touch, extend the shelf life of the products, increase the stability of the personal care products, achieve desired properties, and improves the processing. Functional additives helps to increase the physical properties of the cosmetic products such as provides matte effect, improves the skin, exfoliator, and others. The functional additive will have a specific function when added as an additive in any product.

As a personal care product, the functional additives are added in various products such as nail care, hair care, skin care, cosmetics, and others. There are certain natural functional additives that are available in the market which can produce various properties. These natural function additives are obtained from plants and parts of plants. Mostly these are added to the pharmaceutical products as an active ingredient in order to possess a particular function or an activity. Mostly these functional additives are used as antimicrobial agents, antioxidants, clarifying agents, stabilizers, and as an anti-fog. It is expected to create a demand across several demographics due to the rise in demand for food and beverage products, cosmetics and personal care products.

Global Functional Additives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global functional additives market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global functional additives market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage Manufacturers

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of functions, the global functional additives market has been segmented as:

Antimicrobial agent

Antibacterial agent

Antioxidants

Clarifying agents

Stabilizers

Anti-fog

Others

Global Functional Additives Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Functional Additives market identified across the value chain include Solvay, ALTANA, Clariant, Akzo Nobel, BASF, DowDuPont, The Valspar Corporation, ADEKA CORPORATION, Dynea, Milliken Chemical, PolyOne, SONGWON, Addivant, SABO, among the other Functional Additives manufacturers.

