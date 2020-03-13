Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

This report studies the Global 1, 4-Butanediol market status and forecast, categorizes the global 1, 4-Butanediol market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Huntsman Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Dynea Oy

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Georgia Pacific Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Textile

Paper

Plastics

Drugs

Others

Table of Contents

Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Research Report 2018

1 1, 4-Butanediol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1, 4-Butanediol

1.2 1, 4-Butanediol Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Segment by Application

1.3.1 1, 4-Butanediol Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Textile

1.3.3 Paper

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Drugs

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of 1, 4-Butanediol (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers 1, 4-Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 1, 4-Butanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1, 4-Butanediol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 1, 4-Butanediol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 1, 4-Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Huntsman Corporation

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 1, 4-Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Huntsman Corporation 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Celanese Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 1, 4-Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Celanese Corporation 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dynea Oy

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 1, 4-Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dynea Oy 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 1, 4-Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Georgia Pacific Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 1, 4-Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Georgia Pacific Corporation 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 1, 4-Butanediol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1, 4-Butanediol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1, 4-Butanediol

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 1, 4-Butanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of 1, 4-Butanediol Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

