Global Adhesive and Sealant Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Adhesive & Sealant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Adhesive & Sealant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adhesive & Sealant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

3M

Hexion

DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Eastman Chemical

Mapei

RPM International

Mactac

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Ashland

Huntsman

Sika

Gardner-Gibson

Yokohama Industries

Jowat SE

Adhesives Research

Franklin International

Xinzhan New Chemical Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Adhesive & Sealant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adhesive & Sealant

1.2 Adhesive & Sealant Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Solvent-based

1.2.4 Hot-melt

1.2.5 Reactive

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Adhesive & Sealant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size

1.5.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Adhesive & Sealant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive & Sealant Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Adhesive & Sealant Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Adhesive & Sealant Production

3.4.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Production

3.5.1 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Adhesive & Sealant Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Adhesive & Sealant Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Adhesive & Sealant Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Adhesive & Sealant Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Adhesive & Sealant Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Adhesive & Sealant Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Adhesive & Sealant Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive & Sealant Business

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Henkel Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arkema Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 H.B. Fuller

7.3.1 H.B. Fuller Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 H.B. Fuller Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 3M Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hexion

7.5.1 Hexion Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hexion Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DowDuPont

7.6.1 DowDuPont Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DowDuPont Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Akzo Nobel

7.7.1 Akzo Nobel Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Akzo Nobel Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

7.8.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Eastman Chemical

7.9.1 Eastman Chemical Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Eastman Chemical Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mapei

7.10.1 Mapei Adhesive & Sealant Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mapei Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 RPM International

7.12 Mactac

7.13 Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

7.14 Ashland

7.15 Huntsman

7.16 Sika

7.17 Gardner-Gibson

7.18 Yokohama Industries

7.19 Jowat SE

7.20 Adhesives Research

7.21 Franklin International

7.22 Xinzhan New Chemical Material

8 Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Adhesive & Sealant Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adhesive & Sealant

8.4 Adhesive & Sealant Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Adhesive & Sealant Distributors List

9.3 Adhesive & Sealant Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Forecast

11.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Adhesive & Sealant Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

