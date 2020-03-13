Global Adult Diaper Market 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures: Kimberly Clark, SCA, Unicharm, First Quality Enterprise, Domtar, Covidien, PBE, Medline, Hengan Group, Coco, Chiaus

Feb 2019, (New-York) – In this report, Research Reports Inc. covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Adult Diaper market for 2018-2023. An adult diaper (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult diapers are made in various forms, including those resembling traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembling sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads). Growing aging population, urbanization and increased awareness of treatment methods for urinary incontinence are expected to be the major drivers for the global adult diaper market.

Aging population, economic affluence and improvement of the healthcare sector are expected to support the adult diaper market growth in the near future. However, volatility in prices of raw material may curb the demand for adult diaper within the forecast period. Also, ever increasing demand for the new products which includes body fit, skin friendly, superior absorption, stretchable, stylish and odor free is expected to grow new opportunities in the adult diaper market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Adult Diaper market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Adult Diaper business, shared in Chapter 3. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kimberly Clark

SCA

Unicharm

First Quality Enterprise

Domtar

Covidien

PBE

Medline

Hengan Group

Coco

Chiaus

Fuburg

Abena

Hartmann

P&G

Nobel Hygiene

Daio Paper

Hakujuji

Kao

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Adult Diaper market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7: Pad Type, Pants Type, Flat Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8: Health Care, Fetishism and Infantilism, Astronauts, Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Adult Diaper market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Adult Diaper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adult Diaper players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adult Diaper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Adult Diaper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Scope of the Report

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Global Adult Diaper by Players

Chapter 4: Adult Diaper by Regions

Chapter 5: Americas

Chapter 6: APAC

Chapter 7: Europe

Chapter 8: Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter 10: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter 11: Global Adult Diaper Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Key Players Analysis

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

