Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerospace Carbon Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace Carbon Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL Group

Hexcel

DuPont

Solvay

Tencate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyacrylonitrile-Based Carbon Fiber

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Segment by Application

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aerospace Carbon Fiber

1.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyacrylonitrile-Based Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

1.3 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Civil Aviation

1.3.3 Military Aviation

1.4 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Size

1.5.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aerospace Carbon Fiber Business

7.1 Toray

7.1.1 Toray Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Toray Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teijin

7.3.1 Teijin Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teijin Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SGL Group

7.4.1 SGL Group Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SGL Group Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hexcel

7.5.1 Hexcel Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hexcel Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DuPont

7.6.1 DuPont Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DuPont Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solvay

7.7.1 Solvay Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solvay Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tencate

7.8.1 Tencate Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tencate Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aerospace Carbon Fiber

8.4 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Aerospace Carbon Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Forecast

11.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Aerospace Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

