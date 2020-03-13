Global Anti-collision Sensor Market by Production Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Anti-collision Sensor Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Anti-collision Sensor is a collision avoidance device for cranes used for driving, shore bridges, rail cranes, portal cranes, etc., to prevent collision of lifting equipment during operation and to provide security for safe operation.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Anti-collision Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Depending on the type of sensor used, the bumper can be divided into infrared sensors and laser sensors. The worldwide market for Anti-collision Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 4070 million US$ in 2023, from 2590 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Delphi Automotive (UK)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Radar

Ultrasonic

LiDar

Camera

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile

Aerospace and Defense

Industry

Rail

Maritime

