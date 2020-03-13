Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) involves capturing data automatically using equipment, such as barcode readers, or technologies, including RFID and speech recognition. Automatic Identification and Data Capture involves the use of magnetic stripe readers, optical character recognition, barcode scanners, RFID, and speech recognition to capture data automatically. It is a method used for recognizing objects, gathering information about them, and feeding it to computer systems without any human involvement. AIDC has several advantages, including inventory management, reduction in data entry errors, and consumption of less time.

This report focuses on the Automatic Identification and Data Capture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Among all regions, APAC held the largest share of the automatic identification and data capture market in 2017. The leading position of APAC can be attributed to the rapid expansion of retail and logistics companies supported by the presence of several automatic identification and data capture players in the region.

The worldwide market for Automatic Identification and Data Capture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Datalogic

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Sick

Cognex

Toshiba

NEC

NXP

Synaptics

Sato

Avery Dennison

Epson

NCR

Casio

Denso Wave

M3 Mobile

Cipherlab

Impinj

O.S. Better Online Solutions

Bluebird

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Barcodes

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation& Logistics

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Government

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automatic Identification and Data Capture, with sales, revenue, and price of Automatic Identification and Data Capture, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automatic Identification and Data Capture, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automatic Identification and Data Capture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Identification and Data Capture sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automatic Identification and Data Capture by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automatic Identification and Data Capture by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automatic Identification and Data Capture by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

