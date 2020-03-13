Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

Our latest research report entitled Bio-based Construction Polymers Market (by application (profile, insulation, pipe, and others), product (epoxies, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane (PUR), cellulose acetate (CA), and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Bio-based Construction Polymers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Bio-based Construction Polymers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Bio-based Construction Polymers growth factors.

The forecast Bio-based Construction Polymers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Bio-based Construction Polymers on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global bio-based construction polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bio-based construction polymers are material that contains carbon originating from a renewable plant source that is used in the construction industry. They are derived from biomass and microorganisms as an alternative to petroleum-based polymers. Bio-based polymers can be made from agricultural by-products such as cornstarch and animal fats that do not harm the environment. Bio-based polymers find its application in various construction sectors such as flooring, cladding, and insulations. The use of bio-based construction polymers can improve waste management by recycling of materials, reuse product components, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The assessment of the environmental impacts of petroleum-based construction polymers on the ecosystem is the driving factor for the growth of bio-based construction polymers. Renewably-sourced bio-polymers reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and provide durability and enable application-critical performance. Bio-based polyurethanes are used in buildings for piping, insulation and cladding panel. Additionally, the bio-based polymers are biodegradable as compared to its alternative petroleum-based polymers that are resistant to decomposition. Furthermore, the increasing government concerns on waste disposal and programs like LEED certification and IGCC that aims at decreasing energy usage and carbon footprints promote the growth of the bio-based construction polymer market. However, the low awareness about bio-based products and the use of traditional petroleum-based polymers in construction hinders the growth of the bio-based construction polymer market. Moreover, the bio-based construction polymers offer a practical solution for controlling the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and can act as a significant substitute for petroleum polymers thereby creating an opportunity for the growth of emerging bio-based construction polymer market.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the highest market shares and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to the growth of infrastructure in this region. The increasing environmental concerns and stringent government regulations to reduce the carbon footprints boosts the growth of bio-based construction polymers in Asia Pacific region. Europe is the fastest growing region owing to the increase in the adoption of sustainable technologies. The favorable government policies for promoting clean technologies are expected to aid the growth of the bio-based construction polymers market.

Market Segmentation by Application, And Product

The report on global bio-based construction polymers market covers segments such as application, and product. On the basis of application, the global bio-based construction polymers market is categorized into profile, insulation, pipe, and others. On the basis of product, the global bio-based construction polymers market is categorized into epoxies, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane (PUR), cellulose acetate (CA), and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bio-based construction polymers market such as PolyOne Corporation, TEIJIN, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Toyobo Co., Ltd, Bio-On SpA, NatureWorks LLC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Evonik Industries, BASF SE, and SK Chemicals.

