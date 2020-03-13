Global Bio-Vanillin Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2024

Our latest research report entitled Bio-Vanillin Market (by end-user industry (pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Bio-Vanillin. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Bio-Vanillin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Bio-Vanillin growth factors.

The forecast Bio-Vanillin Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Bio-Vanillin on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global bio-vanillin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bio- vanillin is the vanillin produced from natural resources of bio-based materials. Bio-vanillin is one of the widely used flavor compounds in the foods, beverages and pharmaceutical industries Vanillin is a phenolic aldehyde, which is an organic compound with the molecular formula C8H8O3 that is extracted from the bean or pod of the tropical orchid vanilla. Synthetic vanillin is produced from lignin-rich wastes and petrochemical raw material guaiacol. However, less than 1% of the worldwide production of vanillin comes from natural vanilla owing to the high and variable cost of natural vanillin as well as the limited availability of vanilla pods in the market. Bio-vanillin is used as a substitute for natural vanillin and synthetic vanillin as a food flavor. It is produced commercially from microbial bioconversion of freely available ferulic acid derived from enzymatic hydrolysis of rice and wheat bran.

The increased demand for natural and healthy flavors is the major driving factor for the growth of the bio-vanillin market. Bio vanillin is a natural substitute for synthetic vanillin as it contains low calories and various antioxidants and keeps the nutritional value of the food unaltered. It is used in the production of food and beverages industry without the risk of side effects. Bio-vanillin is used in pharmaceutical industry as a flavoring ingredient in the processing of various medicines for eliminating odor and foul taste. Furthermore, production of bio vanillin through biotechnological processes involves reduced emission of greenhouse gasses and a lesser amount of toxic by-products, as compared to synthetically produced vanillin. Thus, increasing environmental concerns is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global bio vanillin market during the forecast period. However, the low awareness about its health benefits and the prevalence of synthetic vanillin restrains the growth of the bio-vanillin market. Moreover, the shifting trend towards bio-based products is increasing majorly owing to the health benefits and avoidance of chemical usage will propel the growth of the bio-vanillin market.

Among the geographies, Europe remains the dominant region in the bio-vanillin market owing to the increased awareness about the ill effects of consuming artificial flavors and shift to organic ingredients. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region owing to the rise of food and beverage in this region. The potential demand for natural ingredients in food and beverages has increased owing to the changing preferences of the consumers towards a safe and healthy lifestyle that will drive the growth of the bio-vanillin market in this region during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by as End-User Industry

The report on global bio-vanillin market covers segments such as end-user industry. On the basis of end-user industry, the global bio-vanillin market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bio-vanillin market such as Solvay S.A., ENNOLYS, Evolva Holding S.A., Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co. Ltd., Advanced Biotech, Omega Ingredients Ltd, Comax Flavors, Alfrebro, LLC, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

