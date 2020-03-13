Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Building Products (Including Drywall) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building Products (Including Drywall) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Products (Including Drywall) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

Sto SE

USG

Saint-Gobain

Ardex

Knauf Gips

Kerakoll Group

Parex Group

Mapei

Baumit GmbH

Toupret

Caparol

JUB Group

Rockwool International

China National Building Material

Etex

PABCO Building Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plaster

Renders

Skim Coats

Filling Compounds

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Products (Including Drywall)

1.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plaster

1.2.3 Renders

1.2.4 Skim Coats

1.2.5 Filling Compounds

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Building Products (Including Drywall) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Infrastructural

1.4 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Production

3.4.1 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Production

3.5.1 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Building Products (Including Drywall) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Building Products (Including Drywall) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Products (Including Drywall) Business

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PPG Industries

7.2.1 PPG Industries Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PPG Industries Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sto SE

7.3.1 Sto SE Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sto SE Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 USG

7.4.1 USG Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 USG Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ardex

7.6.1 Ardex Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ardex Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Knauf Gips

7.7.1 Knauf Gips Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Knauf Gips Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kerakoll Group

7.8.1 Kerakoll Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kerakoll Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Parex Group

7.9.1 Parex Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Parex Group Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mapei

7.10.1 Mapei Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mapei Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Baumit GmbH

7.12 Toupret

7.13 Caparol

7.14 JUB Group

7.15 Rockwool International

7.16 China National Building Material

7.17 Etex

7.18 PABCO Building Products

8 Building Products (Including Drywall) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Building Products (Including Drywall) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Products (Including Drywall)

8.4 Building Products (Including Drywall) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Building Products (Including Drywall) Distributors List

9.3 Building Products (Including Drywall) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

