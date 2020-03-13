Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Double Coated Foam Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Double Coated Foam Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Double Coated Foam Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Saint-Gobain

V. Himark

Arkema

Parafix

Nitto Denko

Berry Global

Adhere Industrial Tapes

Lamatek

Avery Dennison

Adhesive Applications

tesa SE

Essentra

Scapa Group

JR Tape Products

Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive

Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic-based

Rubber-based

Silicon-based

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Household

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Double Coated Foam Tape

1.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acrylic-based

1.2.3 Rubber-based

1.2.4 Silicon-based

1.3 Double Coated Foam Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Household

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size

1.5.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Double Coated Foam Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Double Coated Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Double Coated Foam Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Double Coated Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Double Coated Foam Tape Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 V. Himark

7.3.1 V. Himark Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 V. Himark Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Arkema Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Parafix

7.5.1 Parafix Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Parafix Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nitto Denko

7.6.1 Nitto Denko Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nitto Denko Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Berry Global

7.7.1 Berry Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Berry Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Adhere Industrial Tapes

7.8.1 Adhere Industrial Tapes Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Adhere Industrial Tapes Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Lamatek

7.9.1 Lamatek Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Lamatek Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Avery Dennison

7.10.1 Avery Dennison Double Coated Foam Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Avery Dennison Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Adhesive Applications

7.12 tesa SE

7.13 Essentra

7.14 Scapa Group

7.15 JR Tape Products

7.16 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive

7.17 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive

8 Double Coated Foam Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Double Coated Foam Tape

8.4 Double Coated Foam Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Distributors List

9.3 Double Coated Foam Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Forecast

11.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

