Global Drywall and Building Plaster Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Drywall & Building Plaster market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drywall & Building Plaster volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drywall & Building Plaster market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Knauf Gips

Saint-Gobain

Etex

USG

Fermacell

Gyptec Iberica

Georgia-Pacific

National Gypsum

PABCO Building Products

Eagle Materials

Rockwool International

Continental Building

LafargeHolcim

Winstone Wallboards

China National Building Material

Kingspan Group

Yoshino Gypsum

Supress Products

Lime Green Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drywall

Building Plaster

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drywall & Building Plaster

1.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Drywall

1.2.3 Building Plaster

1.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Segment by Application

1.3.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size

1.5.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Production

3.4.1 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Production

3.5.1 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Drywall & Building Plaster Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Drywall & Building Plaster Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Drywall & Building Plaster Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drywall & Building Plaster Business

7.1 Knauf Gips

7.1.1 Knauf Gips Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Knauf Gips Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Etex

7.3.1 Etex Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Etex Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 USG

7.4.1 USG Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 USG Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fermacell

7.5.1 Fermacell Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fermacell Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Gyptec Iberica

7.6.1 Gyptec Iberica Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Gyptec Iberica Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Georgia-Pacific

7.7.1 Georgia-Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Georgia-Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 National Gypsum

7.8.1 National Gypsum Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 National Gypsum Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 PABCO Building Products

7.9.1 PABCO Building Products Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 PABCO Building Products Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Eagle Materials

7.10.1 Eagle Materials Drywall & Building Plaster Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Eagle Materials Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Rockwool International

7.12 Continental Building

7.13 LafargeHolcim

7.14 Winstone Wallboards

7.15 China National Building Material

7.16 Kingspan Group

7.17 Yoshino Gypsum

7.18 Supress Products

7.19 Lime Green Products

8 Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drywall & Building Plaster

8.4 Drywall & Building Plaster Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Distributors List

9.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Forecast

11.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

