Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-paper Display (EPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of the E-paper Display market is driven by the increasing E-Reader, and also driven by other factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

Request PDF Sample of E-Paper Display (EPD) [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/82299

The main players in this Market are E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive, Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics and ITRI. The largest share of the manufacturer is E-Ink, which dominates the market.

E-paper technology offers the benefits of low power consumption and sunlight readability which results in an improved performance. E-paper display technology has the potential to compete with the established and mature display technologies especially LCD. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the designers of consumer electronic devices due to the performance benefits it offers. Many new e-paper technologies are lined up for commercialization and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display.

E-paper display are mostly used in the E-Reader and ESL industry. At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

Browse the Complete Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-e-paper-display-epd-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

China’s Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product. With the popularity of NFC smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for E-paper Display (EPD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2023, from 620 million US$ in 2017.

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/82299

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

E Ink

OED

Qualcomm

Liquavistar

Plastic Logic

Pervisive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

ITRI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass-based electronic paper

Flexible electronic paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Other Applications

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-Paper Display (EPD) market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-Paper Display (EPD) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-Paper Display (EPD), with sales, revenue, and price of E-Paper Display (EPD), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-Paper Display (EPD), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, E-Paper Display (EPD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-Paper Display (EPD) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E-Paper Display (EPD) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global E-Paper Display (EPD) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E-Paper Display (EPD) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E-Paper Display (EPD) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-Paper Display (EPD) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E-Paper Display (EPD) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa E-Paper Display (EPD) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E-Paper Display (EPD) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E-Paper Display (EPD) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: E-Paper Display (EPD) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure E-paper Display (EPD) Picture

Table Product Specifications of E-paper Display (EPD)

Figure Global Sales Market Share of E-paper Display (EPD) by Types in 2017

Table E-paper Display (EPD) Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Glass-based electronic paper Picture

Figure Flexible electronic paper Picture

Figure E-paper Display (EPD) Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure E-Reader Picture

Figure Electronic Shelf Label Picture

Figure Other Applications Picture

Figure United States E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

About Us:

ARCognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/