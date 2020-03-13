Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018-2024

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market. Erectile dysfunction affects millions of men all over the world. The erectile dysfunction drugs are extensively used and scientifically proven to treat ED. They are a safe and effective way to cure erectile dysfunction. These drugs improve blood supply to the penis and produce an erection sufficient to initiate and complete intercourse. Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lily & Co., DONG–A PHARM, Apricus Biosciences Inc., Vivus, Inc., Meda AB, SK Chemicals, Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltda., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are the major players in the erectile dysfunction drugs market are concentrating on the development of new drugs. In 2018, iX Biopharma Ltd. has received the approval for a sildenafil drug SILCAP delivered using an oral capsule for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction by Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”), the regulatory authority in Australia.

Increasing Aging Population and Stressful Lifestyle to Drive the Growth of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

The growing prevalence of erectile dysfunction owing to the increase in levels of stress, hypertension, heart diseases, and obesity is driving the growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. The growing elderly population contributes to the growth of erectile dysfunction drugs market. The shifting lifestyle trends such as unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, cigarette smoking, and harmful use of alcohol are the major factors responsible for the increasing occurrences of erectile dysfunction. The rising consciousness about such medical conditions and the high rate of chronic diseases will increase the demand for erectile dysfunction drugs over the forecast period.

Sildenafil Drug to Dominate the Dysfunction Drug Market

The report on erectile dysfunction drugs market is bifurcated into the drug, mode of administration, and end-user. The drugs segment include sildenafil (viagra), tadalafil (cialis), vardenafil (levitra,staxyn), avanafil (stendra), muse suppository (alprostadil), and other drugs. Among these drugs, sildenafil holds the maximum market share in the erectile dysfunction drug market as it is widely used and prescribed by doctors for more than 64 million men worldwide. In addition, the ongoing developments in drug delivery techniques drive the growth of the market.

North America to Hold the Dominant Share in the Erectile Dysfunction Drug Market

North America holds the largest share in the erectile dysfunction drug market. The rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction in the North America region owing to the stressful lifestyle and growing awareness about the ED drugs for curing erectile dysfunction drives the growth of erectile dysfunction drug market in this region. The expiry of patents of several erectile dysfunction drugs is anticipated to drive the growth of the North America dysfunction drug market over the forecast period. Moreover, people in the North America region have high capacity in healthcare expenditure continues to be an added incentive for the growth of the erectile dysfunction drug market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing in the erectile dysfunction drug market. The rise in the elderly population and growing awareness about erectile dysfunction in the Asia Pacific region drives the growth of erectile dysfunction drug market in this region.

