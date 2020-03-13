Global IT Monitoring Tools Market to 2025: BMC Software, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SolarWinds, Splunk, Oracle
This report focuses on the global IT Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
Information technology (IT) monitoring tools are used to monitor various infrastructure and hardware components in IT installations, data centers, or cloud-hosted infrastructure. The tools are used to monitor the performance of websites, servers, network, and application platforms.
Through a detailed analysis of the growth opportunities offered, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the North Americas will be the major contributor to the growth of the network monitoring tools market throughout the predicted period.
In 2017, the global IT Monitoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
HPE
IBM
Microsoft
SolarWinds
Splunk
Oracle
NEC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT operations analytics (ITOA),
IT infrastructure management (ITIM)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Financial
Government
Healthcare & Medical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
