Global Linseed Oil Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Linseed Oil Market (by application (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, processed food, flooring, paints & varnishes, and others) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Linseed Oil. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Linseed Oil cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Linseed Oil growth factors.

The forecast Linseed Oil Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Linseed Oil on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global linseed oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Linseed oil is extracted from the dried, ripened seeds of the flax plant (Linum usitatissimum). It is a colorless to yellowish oil and also known as flaxseed oil. The oil is obtained by pressing and solvent extraction. Extracted from the ripe seeds of the plant, linseed oil has been used as edible oil and for the protection and maintenance of interior and exterior wood. Linseed oil is most often used for finishing of paneling, moldings, beams, furniture, and floors.

Linseed oil can polymerize into a solid form making it a drying oil. Linseed oil is blended with combinations of various oils, resins or solvents as an impregnator, drying oil finish or varnish in wood finishing, as a pigment binder in oil paints, as a plasticizer and hardener in putty, and in the manufacture of linoleum owing to its polymer-forming properties.

The use of synthetic resins, petrochemical and acrylic paints have significantly contributed to an increase in air pollution and health problems. The rising demand for non-toxic and environmentally friendly paints and varnishes acts as the major driving factors for the growth of linseed oil market. Raw linseed oil based paints penetrate the surface, has a longer lifespan than any synthetic paint. It decomposes naturally, leaving no harmful waste residue owing to its natural ingredients. Additionally, linseed oil is a rich source of α-Linoenic acid an omega-3 fatty acid that decreases the risk of coronary heart disease. The increasing demand for nutritional culinary oils also promotes the linseed oil market. However, the prevalence of synthetic paint and alkyd resins for flooring, finishing, and painting restrains the growth of linseed oil market. Moreover, the shifting trend towards safe and eco-friendly products and healthy food habits is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of linseed oil market.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the linseed oil market and is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period. North America also holds a significant market share in the global linseed market owing to its use in paints and varnishes and its nutritional benefits. The technological advances made in the production of linseed oil have improved its natural characteristics and promoted the use of linseed oil for domestic and industrial applications. Increased demand for nutritional products for human consumption and environmentally friendly industrial uses are expected to boost the growth of linseed oil market in Europe and the RoW.

Market Segmentation by Application

The report on global linseed oil market covers segments such as application. On the basis of application, the global linseed oil market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, processed food, flooring, paints & varnishes, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global linseed oil market such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, AOS Product Private Limited, Lamotte Oils, Linolie Danmark ApS, Gustav Heess Gmbh, Welch, Holme & Clark Co., Inc., Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, Natrol, Cargill U.S., and Nature’s Way.

