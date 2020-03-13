Global On-board Charger Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global On-board Charger Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A battery charger, or recharger, is a device used to put energy into a secondary cell or rechargeable battery by forcing an electric current through it. Compared with off-board chargers, on-board chargers supplies lower power.

Scope of the Report:

Most battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) manufacturers in Europe and the US have been adopting onboard chargers with a power output between 3 to 3.7 kilowatts (kW). Now, EV manufacturers are moving towards onboard chargers with a power output greater than 6.6 kW to reduce charging time.

While high-end PHEVs are contributing to this trend, lower-end models in this segment are still using 3.7 kW onboard chargers. Onboard chargers with power ratings between 3 to 3.7 kW are expected to remain dominant, accounting for 63% of sales even in 2022.

More than 15 major companies supply onboard chargers globally, with BYD, Lear Corporation and Panasonic in key positions as suppliers for BYD, Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf. By way of high-volume manufacturing and strategic partnerships, onboard charger suppliers in Europe and the US will be able to lower the price of their products.

The worldwide market for On-board Charger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next five years, will reach 2620 million US$ in 2024, from 760 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the On-board Charger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BYD

Nichicon

Tesla

Infineon

Panasonic

Delphi

LG

Lear

Dilong Technology

Kongsberg

Kenergy

Wanma

IES

Anghua

Lester

Tonhe Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lower than 3.0 kilowatts

3.0 – 3.7 kilowatts

Higher than 3.7 kilowatts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PHEV

EV

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe On-board Charger product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of On-board Charger, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of On-board Charger in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the On-board Charger competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the On-board Charger breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, On-board Charger market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe On-board Charger sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global On-board Charger Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global On-board Charger Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America On-board Charger by Country

Chapter Six: Europe On-board Charger by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific On-board Charger by Country

Chapter Eight: South America On-board Charger by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa On-board Charger by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global On-board Charger Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global On-board Charger Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: On-board Charger Market Forecast (2019-2024)



