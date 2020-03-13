Global PH Sensors Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
The PH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the PH Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In terms of volume, the Sales of pH Sensors was about 2249.50 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 5922.82 K Units by 2022. Rising demand for these devices in industries such as food processing, water treatment, power, agricultural, fertilizers etc. is among the key factors expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising health concern, declining immunity levels, and growing user awareness levels regarding water purity are identified as some high impact rendering drivers.
The key players are Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software & Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA ngineering, REFEX Sensors Ltd, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
The worldwide market for PH Sensors is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 14.8% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 790 Million US$ In 2023, from 340 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Endress+Hauser
Emerson
Honeywell
ABB
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Mettler Toledo
Vernier Software & Technology
Barben Analyzer (Ametek)
Hach
Knick
OMEGA Engineering
REFEX Sensors Ltd
PreSens Precision Sensing
Sensorex
Hamilton
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass Type Sensor
ISFET Sensor
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food and Beverages
Water Treatment
Other
