Global PH Sensors Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The PH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PH Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of volume, the Sales of pH Sensors was about 2249.50 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 5922.82 K Units by 2022. Rising demand for these devices in industries such as food processing, water treatment, power, agricultural, fertilizers etc. is among the key factors expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising health concern, declining immunity levels, and growing user awareness levels regarding water purity are identified as some high impact rendering drivers.

The key players are Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software & Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA ngineering, REFEX Sensors Ltd, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for PH Sensors is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 14.8% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 790 Million US$ In 2023, from 340 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Endress+Hauser

Emerson

Honeywell

ABB

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mettler Toledo

Vernier Software & Technology

Barben Analyzer (Ametek)

Hach

Knick

OMEGA Engineering

REFEX Sensors Ltd

PreSens Precision Sensing

Sensorex

Hamilton

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Type Sensor

ISFET Sensor

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global PH Sensors market.

Chapter 1, to describe PH Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of PH Sensors, with sales, revenue, and price of PH Sensors, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PH Sensors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, PH Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PH Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global PH Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global PH Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America PH Sensors by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe PH Sensors by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific PH Sensors by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America PH Sensors by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa PH Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global PH Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global PH Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: PH Sensors Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

