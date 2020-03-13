Global Sports Protective Equipment Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

World Sports Protective Equipment Market

Executive Summary

Sports Protective Equipment market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3736446-world-sports-protective-equipment-market-research-report-2024

The Players Mentioned in our report

Nike

Adidas

VF Corp

Asics

New Balance

Skechers

Wolverine Worldwide

Under Armour

Mizuno

Puma

Lotto Sport

DIADORA

Columbia

Vibram

UMBRO

CAN·TORP

K-Swiss

Anta

Lining

Peak

Xtep

Kappa

Erke

361

McDavid

Shock Doctor

Mueller

NuttyBuddy

Champion Sports

Supreme Athletic Wear

Franklin Sports

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis

Protective Supporters

Protective Cups

Apparel

Footwear

Helmets

Protective eyewear

Face protection and mouth guards

Pads, Guards and straps

Others

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

China

Asia (Ex China)

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Sports Protective Equipment Industry 1

1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1

1.1.1 Protective Supporters 4

1.1.2 Protective Cups 4

1.1.4 Apparel 4

1.1.5 Footwear 4

1.1.6 Helmets 4

1.1.7 Protective eyewear 4

1.1.8 Face protection and mouth guards 4

1.1.9 Pads, Guards and straps 4

1.2 Main Market Activities 4

1.3 Industry at a Glance 6

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 7

2.1 Sports Protective Equipment Markets by regions 7

2.1.1 USA 7

USA Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 7

2.1.2 Europe 9

Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 9

2.1.3 China 11

China Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 11

2.1.4 Asia (Ex China) 13

Asia (Ex China) Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 13

2.2 World Sports Protective Equipment Market by Types 15

Protective Supporters 15

Protective Cups 15

Apparel 15

Footwear 15

Helmets 15

Protective eyewear 15

Face protection and mouth guards 15

Pads, Guards and straps 15

2.3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Analysis 17

2.3.1 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 2014-2019 17

2.3.2 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019 18

2.3.3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Price Analysis 2014-2019 18

Chapter 3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market share 19

3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 19

3.2 World Sales Value Market share by Major Players 23

3.3 Major Regions Sports Protective Equipment Market share by Sales 2014-2019 28

3.4 Major Regions Sports Protective Equipment Market share By Sales Value (M USD) 2014-2019 30

3.5 Sales Value (M USD) and Market share By Types 2014-2019 32

Chapter 4 Supply Chain 34

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 34

4.2 Raw material Market analysis 34

4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 37

4.4 Production Process Analysis 40

4.4.1 Sports Protective Apparel 40

4.4.2 Sports Protective Footwear 43

4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 44

4.5.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 46

4.5.2 Europe Labor Costs Analysis 48

4.5.3 APAC Labor Costs Analysis 50

4.5.4 Other Costs Analysis 52

4.5.4.1 USA Other Cost Analysis 52

4.5.4.2 Europe Other Cost Analysis 54

4.5.4.3 China Other Cost Analysis 55

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3736446-world-sports-protective-equipment-market-research-report-2024

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)