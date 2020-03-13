Global Sugar And Sugar Substitute Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2015 to 2021

Sugar is a naturally occurring nutrient used for adding sweetness to various food items, it is a mixture of carbohydrates along with starch. It is one the important source of energy as it contains carbohydrate. Food additives that resemble the taste of sugar known as sugar substitute. Sugar substitutes are of two types, such as natural substitutes and artificial. The natural substitutes are sorbitol and xylitol and artificial substitutes are artificial sweeteners.

The sugar and sugar substitutes market can be segmented by type as Brown sugar, granulated sugar; powdered-sugar and sugar substitutes. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, APAC, Europe and RoW regions.

The global market of sugar and sugar substitute is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR from 2015 to 2021.

The major driver is the growing food industry, as it is major source of taste and along with food it has vast applications in medication. Some of the restraining factors are raw material cost which is consistently increasing and cost associated with supply chain is also rising. Moreover eating food that has high content of sugar causes diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Consumers are opting for sugar free products as a preventive measure. The growing heath concerns among the people more than 45 years is expected to have positive impact on the demand for sugar substitutes.

The major distribution channels include supermarket/ hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores and dollar stores among others.

Some of the key players in sugar industry are Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Andhra Sugars ltd, Bautou Huazi Industry Co Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd among others.