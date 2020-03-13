Global Telecom API Market 2018 – 2025: Vodafone, Twillo, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Telefonica, Apigee, Orange, Verizon, Nexmo

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Telecom API Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report focuses on the global Telecom API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom API development in United States, Europe and China.

An API is a set of standard software functions an application can use. Telecom APIs enable a third party company to access data/information from a telecom network operators for purposes of application support and more specifically the delivery of Value-added Service (VAS) applications.

Improving telecom API user experience, monetization of telecom operator services, rising demand for advanced telecom services over the internet and increasing adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices among end-users are some of the major driving factors of the telecom API market.

In 2017, the global Telecom API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone

Twillo

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Telefonica

Apigee

Orange

Verizon

Nexmo

Fortumo

Locationsmart

Tropo

Aspect Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SMS, MMS, and RCS API

WebRTC API

Payment API

Content Delivery API

ID/SSO and subscriber API

IVR/voice store and voice control API

M2M and IoT API

Location API

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise developer

Internal developer

Partner developer

Long tail developer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom API development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

