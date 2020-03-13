Global Telehealth Market by 2025: Complete Analysis of Key Players- Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Tunstall Healthcare, Care Innovations, Cerner, Cisco, Medvivo

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Telehealth Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report focuses on the global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions

Growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases, benefits of telehealth, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations

Cerner

Cisco

Medvivo

Globalmedia

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health

Vidyo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Providers

Payers

Patients

Employer groups

Government bodies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

