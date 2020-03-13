Growth of Innovations in PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market by Major Players:

Industry Overview of PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market

Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications. Their distinguishing features include lower temperature/pressure ranges (50 to 100 °C) and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. PEMFCs generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity. They are a leading candidate to replace the aging alkaline fuel-cell technology, which was used in the Space Shuttle.

Scope of the Report:

The fuel cell electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77% from 64 Unit in 2016 to reach 10962 Unit by 2025 in China market. The fuel cell electric market is very concerted marke.

The leading manufactures mainly are Foton, FeiChi Bus, SAIC, Dongfeng and Yutong. Foton is the largest manufacturer; its productin of China market exceeds 64% in 2017. The next is FeiChi Bus and SAIC.

There are mainly two type product of fuel cell electric vehicle market: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle.

Geographically, the China fuel cell electric vehicle market has been segmented into North China, South China, East China, Central China and Other. The North China held the largest share in the China market, its production of China market exceeds 64% in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Ballard, Shenli Hi-Tech, Sunrise Power, Pearl Hydrogen, Wuhan WUT, Foton, FeiChi Bus, SAIC, Dongfeng, Yutong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:: Transportation, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:: Automotive, Other, ,

