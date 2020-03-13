Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables Market – Increasing Commercialization of Biotechnology-based Products to Boost Demand for the Market

The demand for healthcare cleanroom consumables has increased rapidly in the recent past. As cleanroom consumables assist in keeping levels of pollutants such as chemical vapors, dust, and microorganisms low in production facilities of drugs and medical devices, they are witnessing widespread application in various verticals of the healthcare industry.

Analysts at TMR expect this demand remain increasing over the next few years. According to TMR, the opportunity in healthcare cleanroom consumables will expand at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period from 2015 to 2023, rising from an approximate value of US$2 bn in 2014 to US$3 bn by 2023.

Increasing Commercialization of Biotechnology-based Products to Boost Demand for Cleanroom Consumables in Biotechnology

Cleanroom consumables find widespread application in the medical and healthcare industry, specifically, in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other areas such as hospitals and academia. Biotechnology surfaced as the key application area of these consumables in 2014, holding a share of 33% in the overall consumption.

The increase in research and development as well as commercialization of biotechnology-based products for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and various other neurological disorders is boosting the demand for cleanroom consumables in the field of biotechnology. The segment is likely to remain the foremost application area of these consumables in the coming years.

Analysts estimate the opportunity for cleanroom consumables in biotechnology to increase at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period from 2015 to 2023 and increase from US$0.6 bn in 2014 to US$1.01 bn by the end of 2023.

Demand for Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables to Remain High in North America and Europe

The global healthcare cleanroom consumables market is spread across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2014, North America emerged as the leading consumer of these consumables, accounting for a share of 34%. Europe followed closely with a share of 30%. Being home to the leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, both the regions are expected to maintain their shares as well as positions in this market by the end of 2023.

