High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Price Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Super-junction MOSFETs are a key innovation in high-voltage MOSFET technology. They offer better features such as reduced gate capacitance, reduced on-resistant of the circuit [RDS(on)], and lower output charge with reduced die size. Super-junction MOSFETs have a significantly low gate and output capacitance. Super-junction MOSFETs are currently available in a variety of packages, with body diode characteristics and voltage ratings to meet different application requirements. Thus, they are increasingly being used in high-voltage switching convertors, allowing efficient switching at any given frequency. High-voltage MOSFET is a type of MOSFET which operates at a voltage above 200 volts. MOSFETs are integrated into a system depending on the voltage at which they are operating, thus, the MOSFETs are selected on the same basis. High-voltage MOSFETs are used mainly for industrial applications and in the area which require high power amplification and switching. The global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

IceMOS Technology

ROHM

Vishay

DACO Semicondusctor

WUXI NCE POWER

CYG Wayon

KIA Semiconductor Technology

Potens Semiconductor Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

SMT Type

THT Type

Others Segment by Application

Power Supply Application

Industrial Application

Lighting Application

Display Application

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET

1.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SMT Type

1.2.3 THT Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Segment by Application

1.3.1 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Power Supply Application

1.3.3 Industrial Application

1.3.4 Lighting Application

1.3.5 Display Application

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market by Region

1.4.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Size

1.5.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production (2014-2025)

2 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production

3.4.1 North America High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production

3.5.1 Europe High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Business

7.1 STMicroelectronics

7.1.1 STMicroelectronics High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 STMicroelectronics High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Renesas Electronics

7.2.1 Renesas Electronics High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Renesas Electronics High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor)

7.3.1 ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor) High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor) High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

7.4.1 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Infineon Technologies

7.5.1 Infineon Technologies High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Infineon Technologies High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toshiba High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fuji Electric

7.7.1 Fuji Electric High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fuji Electric High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 IceMOS Technology

7.8.1 IceMOS Technology High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 IceMOS Technology High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ROHM

7.9.1 ROHM High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ROHM High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Vishay

7.10.1 Vishay High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Vishay High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 DACO Semicondusctor

7.12 WUXI NCE POWER

7.13 CYG Wayon

7.14 KIA Semiconductor Technology

7.15 Potens Semiconductor

8 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET

8.4 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET Industrial Chain Analysis

