Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Industry

Description

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services are some of the vital elements for hospitals in providing high quality medical care to the patients. Hospital linen supplies include scrub wear, patient gowns, thermal blankets, hospital sheets, pediatric gowns, pillow cases, towels, surgical linen, and many other hospital supplies.

USA is still the largest market, with more than five thousands of hospitals and countless clinics, the USA Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market is becoming larger and larger. In addition, the capital health expenditure in USA is also growing fast.

The Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry is still underdeveloped in Asia area, especially in China, where has the largest amount of hospitals and population. For the reason, it is because that most hospitals have their own laundry machines and the market concentration is relative low.

Hospitals is still the largest application place due to the huge amount of linen need to laundry. For the common clinics, the amount of linen needed is small, so in some clinics the staff finished the clean work themselves.

As we can see, the development of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry is promising and there will be a much bigger market space in China once the hospitals accept this supply and management mode.

The global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market is valued at 8000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Berendsen

Angelica

Alsco

ImageFIRST

Synergy Health

Aramark

Mission

Cintas

Unitex

Crothall

G&K

Tokai

Ecotex

Elis

Medline

Salesianer Miettex

PARIS

Faultless

HCSC

CleanCare

Superior

Linen King

Celtic Linen

Economy Linen

Tetsudo Linen

Logan’s

Fdr Services

Clarus

Florida Linen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rental System

Customer Owned Goods

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services

1.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rental System

1.2.3 Customer Owned Goods

1.3 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Size

1.4.1 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Business

7.1 Berendsen

7.1.1 Berendsen Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Berendsen Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Angelica

7.2.1 Angelica Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Angelica Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Alsco

7.3.1 Alsco Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Alsco Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ImageFIRST

7.4.1 ImageFIRST Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ImageFIRST Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Synergy Health

7.5.1 Synergy Health Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Synergy Health Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Aramark

7.6.1 Aramark Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Aramark Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mission

7.7.1 Mission Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mission Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cintas

7.8.1 Cintas Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cintas Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Unitex

7.9.1 Unitex Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Unitex Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Crothall

7.10.1 Crothall Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Crothall Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 G&K

7.12 Tokai

7.13 Ecotex

7.14 Elis

7.15 Medline

7.16 Salesianer Miettex

7.17 PARIS

7.18 Faultless

7.19 HCSC

7.20 CleanCare

7.21 Superior

7.22 Linen King

7.23 Celtic Linen

7.24 Economy Linen

7.25 Tetsudo Linen

7.26 Logan’s

7.27 Fdr Services

7.28 Clarus

7.29 Florida Linen

