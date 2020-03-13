Humectants Market Overview 2025 by Top Key Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Barentz, Brenntag AG, Cargill Incorporated

Humectants are substances that are used in numerous applications for promoting retention of moisture. Humectants attract and retain the moisture in the air in the surroundings through absorption as well as drawing the water vapor inside or beneath the organism’s or object’s surface. These are sometimes used as an antistatic coating for plastics, while as a food additive in food & beverages applications for retaining the moisture.

The Humectants Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Barentz, Brenntag AG, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, The DOW Chemical Company

The report firstly introduced the Humectants basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Humectants market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Humectants market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets, by application

3.3. Market Share Analysis, 2016

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitutes

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing use in end-use industries

3.5.1.2. Technological changes in the cosmetics and food industry

3.5.1.3. Growth in global population

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Volatility in crude oil prices

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in use and awareness of natural humectants

CHAPTER 4: HUMECTANTS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size & forecast

4.2. Sugar alcohol

4.2.1. Market size & forecast, geography

4.2.2. Market size & forecast, country

4.3. Alpha Hydroxy Acid & Polysaccharides

4.3.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

4.3.2. Market size & forecast, by country

4.4. Glycols

4.4.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

4.4.2. Market size & forecast, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

4.5.2. Market size & forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: HUMECTANTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size & forecast

5.2. Food & beverages

5.2.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

5.2.2. Market size & forecast, by country

5.3. Oral & Personal Care

5.3.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

5.3.2. Market size & forecast, by country

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

5.4.2. Market size & forecast, by country

5.5. Animal Feed

5.5.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

5.5.2. Market size & forecast, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size & forecast, by geography

5.6.2. Market size & forecast, by country

