Hyperkalemia Treatment Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Study Drivers, Restraints and Forecast 2026

Hyperkalemia is a diseases in which levels of potassium are higher than normal level (3.5 and 5.0 mmol/L) in blood serum. Kidneys are responsible for managing potassium balance in the body by regulating its excretion as well as its intake. A person is prone to develop hyperkalemia when the consumption of potassium exceeds that of kidneys’ potential to excrete it. The right amount of potassium and sodium in the body play a vital role in normal functioning of the myocardium.

Hyperkalemia Treatment Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the global hyperkalemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global hyperkalemia treatment market followed by Europe during the forecast period.

The U.S. holds a dominant position in North America market due to development in healthcare infrastructure, and Unhealthy lifestyle of U.S of citizen. As incidence of hyperkalemia has been reported anywhere from 2.6% to 3.2% which is highest among others region.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific hyperkalemia treatment market is expected to witness significant growth due increasing launches of drugs for the treatment of hyperkalemia. For instance, In May 2018, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA) approved AstraZeneca’s, Lokelma a drug that is insoluble, non-absorbed sodium zirconium silicate, oral suspension and acts as a highly-selective potassium-removing agent for the treatment of hyperkalemia in adults.

Similarly, in October 2015, the U.S FDA approved Relypsa, Inc.’s., Veltassa a drug to treat hyperkalemia.

Hyperkalemia Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the hyperkalemia treatment market include, AstraZeneca, Klarvoyant Biogenics Pvt. Ltd, Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd, Perrigo Company plc, AdvaCare Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Carolina Medical Products, Relypsa, Inc., RSM Kilitch Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Novel Laboratories, and others.

