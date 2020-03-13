Indoor Location-based Services Market – Geographic Analysis , Trends and Opportunities | Key Players: GloPos Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc

Globally, the demand for indoor location-based services has increased significantly due to the increasing use of technology such as laptops, mobiles, tablets, and other similar products. Moreover, increasing use of big data, cloud computing, AI, and 3D platforms has also changed the traditional ways of working. Especially, the growing use of 3D platforms that provides real-time information is widely used by the manufacturers to expand their productivity.

The global indoor location-based services market is likely to be classified on the basis of technology, product, end-use industries, and application. Based on end-use industries, the retail sector has created the largest demand for indoor location-based services mainly for marketing and customer retention purposes.

The report provides key insight on the indoor location-based services and the way this market is likely to grow in the coming years. In the global indoor location-based services market report analysts carried out primary as well as secondary research to provide clear and exact picture of this market. Statistics provided in the report are based on factual knowledge and supports the analysis presented in the report. Driver, restraint, opportunities, and trends given in the report gives out complete information about the market and the way it will grow in future.

The demand for indoor location-based services is likely to increase as nowadays almost all the industries are driven through technology to expand their business. Various industry players are now using business intelligence and analytics to enhance location accuracy, thereby tracking efficiency. Moreover, indoor location-based services also provide security and assistance. Apart from private organizations, government bodies are also using these services to track public activities is also poised to stoke the growth of the market. Adding to it further, advanced infrastructure which is enables with building and corporate offices with hi-tech technology where indoor location-based services will be widely used. The growth of this market is likely to increase rapidly due to the above-mentioned factors.

On regional front, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the key regions covered in the global indoor location-based services market. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead this market due the presence of leading players in the region. North America is closely followed by Europe. These two regions have high penetration of internet and smart phones creating more growth opportunity for this market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at a significant rate due to increasing penetration of smart phones and internet. Increasing number of retail companies in the region is likely to push the demand in this market by using smart phones to delivery push messages. In addition, rising infrastructural development such as townships, commercial offers, and shopping malls might increase the demand for location-based services.

