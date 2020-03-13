Infusion Pumps Market 2018 – Current and Upcoming Trends, Application, Growth Drivers and Challenges to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Infusion Pumps” Market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global infusion pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing demand for portable infusion pumps to minimize the healthcare expenditure is also escalate the Market

The factor such as growing prevalence of diabetics, gastrointestinal disorders and chronic pain along with rapid growth in Geriatric population and rising awareness related to home health care is the major driver boost the infusion pumps market. However, growing adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps is restraining the growth of infusion pumps market. Going further, Growing expenditure on healthcare or increase disposable income, advancement in the infusion pumps and high rate of adoption of Infusion Pumps in the emerging economies are some factors is anticipated to create abundant opportunities in this market over the forecast period.

North America region to contribute to growth in the global Infusion Pumps Market over the next 6 years

On the basis of region, North America region accounted to hold the largest market share in infusion pumps market owing to constant innovations in advanced medical devices technologies in the countries like U.S. and Canada. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies for infusion pumps under Medicare policies in various countries is the major factor which raises the market in this region. Europe occupies second place in the infusion pumps market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Infusion Pumps Market over the forecast period. The factor responsible for the growth of the market are high prevalence rate of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases in countries like India and China have a positive impact on the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, an initiative taken by the local government to support research and development in several drug delivery devices in countries includes Brazil and South Africa region, which are anticipated to enhance the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

TE Connectivity’s Medical Pump Technology

On 16 August, TE Connectivity’s (TE) infusion pumps, hemodialysis, and blood flow monitoring applications are vital technologies for surviving certain medical conditions. Robust sensors that are easy to integrate and provide superior reliability deliver confidence and trust in system performance.

Baxter Announced Health Canada Approval of Spectrum IQ Infusion System

In July 2018, Baxter Canada, a leader in innovative technology for medication delivery, announced Health Canada approval for the Spectrum IQInfusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software. The Spectrum IQ system features new bi-directional electronic medical records (EMR) integration to help ensure the correct medications and fluids are delivered to the patient. The Spectrum IQ system also features unique capabilities to help make auto-programming, protection for high-risk infusions and drug library compliance more consistently achievable for health systems and is the first-of-its-kind to offer the option to display information in both English and French languages.

