Innovative Change Of Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Water Markets growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for 2017-2022

The prevalence of water pollution across the globe has created the need for sensors for trace contaminant detection. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), water pollution is contamination of water with chemicals or other foreign substances that include sewage and food processing waste; fertilizers and pesticides from agricultural runoff; lead, mercury and various heavy metals; chemical contamination from hazardous waste sites; and chemical wastes from industrial discharges that are detrimental to plant, human or animal health. Such sensors can detect harmful traces such as carbonic compounds, chemicals such as pesticides and insecticides, biological

contaminants, and metals such as iron, cobalt, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, molybdenum chromium, copper, manganese, selenium, vanadium nickel, lead and zinc in bodies of water to prevent and control water pollution. The use of sensors to detect trace contaminants in water is considered a novel method of checking and controlling the quality of water. The types of sensors include chemical sensors, electrochemical piezoelectric sensors, functional DNA biosensors and others. These sensors are used in various applications, including drinking water, groundwater and surface water, wastewater and laboratory application.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Safe Drinking Water Act considers contaminants to be any foreign chemical, physical, radiological and biological matter or substance present in water. In groundwater and surface water, trace contamination detection sensors detect the presence of harmful contaminants such as nuclear materials and toxic chemical spills, thereby making the water better suited for irrigation purposes. Sensors for trace contamination detection in wastewater detect the severity of contaminants, after which the appropriate treatment measures are adopted. Sensors also serve the purpose of checking contaminant levels after the water is treated. In laboratories, trace contamination detection sensors are used for analyzing various water samples collected from rivers, oceans and other water resources for contamination types and levels. Trace contamination detection sensors are also used in aquaculture and coastal/estuarine applications.

The global market for sensors used for trace contamination detection in water is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED% during forecast period through 2022. By 2022, total revenues are expected to reach nearly $REDACTED billion, compared to $REDACTED billion in 2016.

The report analyzes each market segment, which includes drinking water, groundwater and surface water, wastewater, laboratory applications and others. Groundwater and surface water accounted for REDACTED% of the market in 2016 in terms of revenue, followed by drinking water, wastewater, others and laboratory applications. By 2022, total revenues from the groundwater and surface water segment are expected to reach $REDACTED million. The drinking water segment is expected to have the highest CAGR, REDACTED%, by 2022. By 2022, the total revenue from the drinking water segment is expected to reach $REDACTED million.The figure below shows the market revenues of sensors for trace contamination detection in water, by application, for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.”

“Report Scope:

The scope of this report covers the many types of sensors available and their potential applications. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are provided by application, sensor technology segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers total revenues. The report covers sensors used for the detection of trace metals, biologics, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and semi-VOCs, and radioisotopes found in water.

The report includes a discussion of the major players, by region, in the global market for trace contamination detection sensors. It also explains the major drivers, regional dynamics and current trends in the industry. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape, with profiles of the major vendors.

Report Includes:

– 136 tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for sensors for trace contaminant detection in water

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of type of sensor products available and their potential applications

– Description of sensor technologies i.e nano electrode array and laser induces break down spectroscopy

– Discussion of the major players of the industry, including Aqua Metrology Systems, Electro-Chemical Devices, Hanna Instruments, Inc., OptiEnz Sensors, Seapoint Sensors Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Yokogawa India Ltd”

