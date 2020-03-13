Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Growth 2018-2026: Top Manufacturers Share, Mergers And Acquisitions, Expansion

Intraosseous infusion is a procedure of injecting medicine or solutions into the human bone marrow to provide a continuous entry point in the systemic circulation. The technique is used when intravenous access is not available or when they are not possible and this is also a technique for vascular entry and are broadly applied for drug administration in adults and in children. The intraosseous devices are used majorly in trauma patients when intravenous access cannot be obtained. The places of insertion are sternum (FAST1), proximal and distal tibia and humerus EZ-IO. This devices are used for emergency recovery and are removed within 24 hours of insertion or after peripheral or central intravenous access has been achieved.

Several different technological types of intraosseous devices are battery-powered needles, manual IO needles, semi-automatic devices and impact driven devices. Intraosseous infusion devices are used in adult and pediatric patients. The procedure for insertion of intraosseous infusion devices is simple and can be inserted in proximal humerus, proximal tibia, and distal tibia. In the case of FAST1 it is specially designed to use when the traditional intravenous access fails. In FAST1 success rates (flow rates up to 125 mL/min) are higher than conventional intravenous infusion. Intraosseous infusion devices are generally used in the contraindications treatment such as factures, prosthetic joints, osteoporosis, and other bone abnormalities.

Rise in number of traumatic surgeries and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to further bolster growth of the intraosseous infusion devices market:

North America is expected to account for largest share in the global intraosseous infusion devices market due to the rise in emergency medical cases, increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, traumatic injuries, obesity and severe burns.

According to the National Trauma Institute (NTI), in the year 2014 the trauma injuries was accounted that around 41 million emergence department visits and 2.3 million hospital admission across the U.S. As per American College of Surgeons, around 833,311 trauma surgery cases found in the U.S. in 2013 out of that around 312,508 were females and 520,570 were males.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it was estimated that around 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in 2015, representing around 31% of global deaths. Among these deaths, around 7.4% were due to coronary heart disease and around 6.7 million fatalities were attributed to stroke. Factors influencing this disease rate was unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco consumption and alcohol consumption. As heart disease is one of the leading cause of death, as per data provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 610,000 fatalities are reported in the U.S. due to heart disease each year. Furthermore, 365,000 fatalities were in the U.S. due to coronary heart disease around 365,000 people died in 2014.

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market by Key Players Includes:

PerSys Medical, Pyng Medical Corporation., Aero Healthcare, Vidacare, Teleflex, implox Pty Ltd., PAVmed, Biopsybell, Becton Dickinson Company / Carefusion Inc., Cook Medical Inc.

