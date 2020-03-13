Key Foresights on Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Growth and Evolution During 2018-2026

Meningitis is an infection characterized by the inflammation of meninges. The meninges are the three layer of protective tissue consisting of dura mater, arachnoid mater, and pia mater that surround the neuraxis. Neuraxis represents the direction in which the central nervous system lies. The most common causes of meningitis are bacteria and viruses and less common causes include parasites and fungi. The symptoms of meningitis include, severe headache, vomiting, fever, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, and distinctive skin rash. Meningitis caused by bacteria is more severe than that by virus. It is challenging to diagnose meningitis as it shows most common symptoms. Meningitis can be diagnosed by performing blood test to check for the presence of bacteria or viruses that can cause the disease. Lumbar puncture can also be performed in which cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is taken from the base of the spine and checked for the presence of bacteria or viruses. Bacterial meningitis can be treated with a combination of several antibiotics.

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Drivers

Development of novel technologies that require less time in diagnosis of meningitis is a major factor for meningitis diagnostic testing market growth. For instance, in April 2018, Ireland-based firm — HiberGene Diagnostics— introduced ‘HG Meningococcus test’— a combination test for meningococcal and pneumococcal meningitis that offers accurate results in as little as 40 minutes. The new test is expected to cover 90% cases of bacterial meningitis and help to speed up treatment of the illness.

Furthermore, increasing research and development activities to diagnose various type of meningitis is expected to boost growth of the meningitis diagnostic testing market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Antrum Biotech and the University of Cape Town developed a new rapid test that can diagnose tuberculosis (TB) meningitis within two hours. The test is currently undergoing validation to enter the market.

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market- Regional Analysis

However, lack of access to newer diagnostics technology by people in low income countries may restrain growth of the market. Moreover, lack of diagnostic laboratory infrastructure in developing countries is one of the major restraint for the Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market. Nevertheless, this can be improved by using test that do not require laboratory support including rapid tests for use at the point-of-care.

On the basis of region, the global meningitis diagnostics testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global meningitis diagnostic testing market over the forecast period, owing to early adoption of diagnostic technologies by the major players. Moreover, major players in the North America meningitis diagnostic testing market are focused on adopting acquisition and collaboration strategies to enhance their market share. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Quest Diagnostics acquired the U.S. laboratory services business of Oxford Immunotec. This acquisition is expected to expand capabilities of Quest Diagnostics in infectious disease diagnostics to accelerate growth of the company by increasing access to diagnostic innovation.

Major Players

Some of the key players operating in the market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BioFire Diagnostics, Siemens, Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Seegene Inc., IMMY, ELITechGroup, Abbott, Pfizer, Nuron Biotech, GSK, MedImmune, Sanofi, Novartis, Baxter, Merck & Co., Biomed Pvt. Ltd, and others.

