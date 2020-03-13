Latest Trends in Metal Heat Exchangers Market 2019: QY Research

Metal Heat Exchangers is a piece of equipment built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. Metal Heat exchangers are devices whose primary responsibility is the transfer (exchange) of heat, typically from one fluid to another. However, they are not only used in heating applications, such as space heaters, but are also used in cooling applications, such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

At present, the manufactures of Metal Heat Exchangers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China) and India. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 26.03% in 2016. The following areas are the USA and China. The global leading players in this market are Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX Corporation, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, etc.

The Metal Heat Exchangers are mainly used by Petrochemical, Electric Power & Metallurgy, Shipbuilding Industry, Mechanical Industry, Central Heating and Food Industry. The dominant applications of Metal Heat Exchangers are Petrochemical and Electric Power & Metallurgy.

The global Metal Heat Exchangers market is valued at 12100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Heat Exchangers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cement Kilns market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Market Breakdown by Type:

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

Other Types

Market Breakdown by Application :

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating

Food Industry

Other Applications

Top Metal Heat Exchanger Players Covered in This report:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion (GEA)

SPX Corporation

IHI

Danfoss (Sondex)

SPX-Flow

DOOSAN

API

KNM

Funke

Xylem

Thermowave

Hisaka

SWEP

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Accessen

THT

Hitachi Zosen

LANPEC

Siping ViEX

Beichen

Lanzhou LS

Defon

Ormandy

FL-HTEP

