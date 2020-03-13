Learning Management Systems Market  : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

In recent years, the learning management system (LMS) solutions market has seen a major shift in enterprise learning system and employee training processes across the globe. In todays fast-paced learning environment, which is led by online-based learning and open-source LMS platforms, key vendors have come up with advanced LMS features such as content management, performance management, communication and collaboration, administration and learner management. In response to growing demand for LMS solutions around the world, this report analyzes major market trends associated with the LMS deployment and implementation of LMS by end users including K-12 institutes, higher education institutes and enterprises.

The surge in demand for SaaS-based (cloud) learning platforms and the increase in adoption of LMS technology among industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, government and others are expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period. For instance, in November 2017, North American Dental Group deployed the Litmos Mobile Learning Platform to promote educational programs for its employees and partners. In addition, the emergence of internet of things (IoT) and increased government initiatives for smart e-learning technologies in developing economies such as China, India, Singapore, Brazil and many others are expected to create opportunities for market development in the coming years.

This research study includes market information on LMS and its key segments including end users, deployment models, industries and regions. Applications of LMS solutions for different industries are the core market segment in the report; they include BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, IT and telecom, education, professional services and others. Other industries include hospitality, media and entertainment, transportation and the energy sector.

The education sector dominated the global LMS market and accounted for approximately REDACTED of the overall market in 2017. The market for the IT and telecom industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period; it will reach REDACTED by 2023, owing to theneed for real-time employee training with constantly-evolving software and technology. Other factorsinclude flexibility from cloud-based e-learning, which enriches learning environments with universallearning platforms where every user can learn content at their own pace and time.

The second-fastest growing industry is the retail sector, which will see growth in retail merchandising and training, so store staff can gain customer insights and product knowledge. In addition, LMS provides advanced analytics, where users can be trained on specific subjects. User feedback is also considered in the retail industry, where courses can be redesigned in short time spans for better customer relationship management.”

“Report Scope:

The LMS market is also segmented on the basis of end user, including K-12 (kindergarten to standard 12th grade), higher education (including colleges and universities) and enterprises (government agencies and private organizations). The regional analysis of the market includes North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and rest of the world (Middle East, Africa and South America). Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for all of the above-mentioned segments.

This report also includes a discussion of the major solution providers across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global LMS market.

Report Includes:

– 35 data tables and 14 additional tables

– An industry analysis of the learning management systems (LMS) market on a global scale

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for the LMS market and assessment of growth driving factors that could impact the future of the market

– Evaluation of the key trends related to end users, deployment models, industry verticals and regional factors that shape and influence the overall LMS industry

– Regional analysis of the market covering North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and rest of the world which include Middle East, Africa and South America

– Explanation of emergence of internet of things (IoT) and increased government initiatives for smart e-learning technologies as a driving factor to the LMS market

– Discussion of the major solution providers across each regional market

– Examination of the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global LMS market, including Blackboard Inc., CYPHER LEARNING, D2L Corp., Docebo S.p.A., Epignosis LLC and Saba Software”

