Major Players in Global Public Cloud Market 2019 – 25: CloudByte, CloudFounders, Cloudian, Egnyte, ETegro, EVault, Intequus

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Public Cloud Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.This report focuses on the global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Sample Analysis PDF : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1893670

In 2017, the global Public Cloud market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CloudByte

CloudFounders

Cloudian

Egnyte

ETegro

EVault

Intequus

NuCloud

ServerWare

Silicon

SwiftStack

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

The Standard Model

Hybrid Clouds

Market segment by Application, split into

Servers

Data Storage

Internet

Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The Standard Model

1.4.3 Hybrid Clouds

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-public-cloud-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025-report.html/toc

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Public Cloud Market Size

2.2 Public Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Public Cloud Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Public Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1893670

About ResearchMoz



ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com