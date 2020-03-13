 Market Forecast by 2025: QY Research

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Solar Cell Metal Paste, presents the global Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

The Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

Siemens Ltd. (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric (US)

3M Company (US)

Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany)

Spectris (UK), TSI (US)

Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Product types:

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

End-user/applications:

Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Smart City Authority

Others

