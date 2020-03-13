Market Research : Global Baby Care and Mother Care Products Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 – 2021

Rising infant population among the developing countries along with the growing focus on e-commerce has led to the growth of Baby and Mother Care market.

Market for Baby and Mother Care products is growing steadily on account of the rising infant population in developing economies such as India and China. Rampant urbanization in these regions has also led to rise in the number of nuclear families with both parents in the work force. As a result, there is increase in the per capita expenditure on mother as well as child care.

Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by Nursing Bottles and Nipples on account of growing infant population. The Breast Pumps segment is expected to perform particularly well in the forecast period, owing to the increase in the working women population.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to higher birth rate in these regions.

Global Baby and Mother Care Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 – 2021F, on account of rising penetration of e-commerce as well as increasing foray of innovative products.

North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as India and China.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Baby Care and Mother Care Products Market – Analysis By Product, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), Global Baby and Mother Care market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 – 2021. On the basis of market segment, Global Baby and Mother Care Market has been segmented on (By Products: Nursing Bottles and Nipples, Soothers and Teethers, Breast Pumps, Breast Pads; By Region-Americas, Europe, APAC, and ROW; By Country: U.S., Canada, France, Germany, China, India)

Scope of the Report

Report Highlights:

Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2011-2015)

Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)

Companies Covered: Pigeon Corporation, Munchkin Inc, Medela AG ,Ameda AG, Philips: Avents Holdings Limited,Handi-Craft Co.

Strategic Recommendations

Segmentation by Products

Nursing Bottles and Nipples

Soothers and Teethers

Breast Pumps

Breast Pads

Coverage by Region

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Coverage by Country

USA

Canada

France

Germany

India

China

