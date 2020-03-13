Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market 2018 – Current and Upcoming Trends, Application, Growth Drivers and Challenges to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Medical Cameras and Microscopes” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global medical cameras and microscopes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1652

Rising application of Medical Cameras and Microscopes in pathological and surgical sector is fuelling the market growth over the forecast period

As per the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the most common causes of death, with nearly 7 million deaths each year worldwide. There will be 16 million new cancer cases is projected up to 2020 and 10 million cancer deaths every year. Rapid growing geriatric population over the world along with rising prevalences of chronic diseases such as cancer to increase the demand for pathological microscopes. Moreover, growing the use of medical camera and microscopes for surgeries such as Neurosurgeries, ophthalmology across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market. Technological advancement is also supported the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the excise tax on medical devices is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Ongoing research and development activities in Medical Cameras and Microscopes and increasing healthcare expenditure creating growth opportunities for the Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market.

Asia pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market over the next 6 years

Among the Geographies, North America accounted for the largest market share in this market. Rapid growing population and rising the occurrence of cancer, on-going innovations in the Medical Cameras and Microscopes are some of the factors which boost the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is a fastest growing region in this market over the forecast period owing to the increasing the healthcare expenditure. China held the largest region for Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market in the APAC region.

Photonics Products: Scientific CMOS Cameras: sCMOS cameras reach new levels of capability

In January 2018, sCMOS cameras are now widely used in a variety of leading-edge microscopy techniques, as well as in astronomy and elsewhere.

When CMOS cameras first came on the market, their imaging capabilities were too basic for many precision uses in science and industry. Over the years, however, CMOS imaging technology has grown in efficiency, dynamic range, frame rate, and signal-to-noise ratio, resulting in the scientific CMOS (sCMOS) sensor—and sCMOS technology is still advancing.

Buy this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1652

The launch of ORBEYE Surgical Microscope with 4K 3D Capabilities Supporting Precision Surgery with High-Resolution Digital Images with Stereoscopic Visual Field Developed by Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Inc.

In September 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of its ORBEYE Surgical Microscope, incorporating the latest advances in 4K 3D video technology, in Japan and America.The technology used in the new microscope was developed by Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Inc. a joint venture between Olympus Corporation and Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. A surgical microscope is an apparatus to facilitate operating procedures involving fine nerves, blood vessels, and other small anatomic features, by providing an enlarged stereoscopic visual field of the surgical site. The increasing prevalence of malignant tumors and other problematic conditions that have accompanied population aging over recent years has spurred growth in the use of such instruments, most of which have employed optical designs.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.