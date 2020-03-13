Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor) transistor is a semiconductor device which is widely used for switching and amplifying electronic signals in the electronic devices. The MOSFET is a core of integrated circuit and it can be designed and fabricated in a single chip because of these very small sizes. The MOSFET is a four terminal device with source(S), gate (G), drain (D) and body (B) terminals. The body of the MOSFET is frequently connected to the source terminal so making it a three terminal device like field effect transistor. The MOSFET is very far the most common transistor and can be used in both analog and digital circuits. We mainly focus on MV (40V to 250V) MOSFET in this report. The global Medium Voltage MOSFET market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medium Voltage MOSFET volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medium Voltage MOSFET market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Vishay

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Fuji Electric

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Diodes Incorporated

Microsemi Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

SMT Type

THT Type

Others Segment by Application

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Inverter & UPS

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medium Voltage MOSFET

1.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SMT Type

1.2.3 THT Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Medium Voltage MOSFET Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Energy & Power

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Inverter & UPS

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Size

1.5.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Medium Voltage MOSFET Production

3.4.1 North America Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Medium Voltage MOSFET Production

3.5.1 Europe Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Medium Voltage MOSFET Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Medium Voltage MOSFET Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medium Voltage MOSFET Business

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Vishay

7.2.1 Vishay Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Vishay Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ON Semiconductor

7.3.1 ON Semiconductor Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ON Semiconductor Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toshiba

7.4.1 Toshiba Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toshiba Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 STMicroelectronics

7.5.1 STMicroelectronics Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 STMicroelectronics Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Renesas Electronics

7.6.1 Renesas Electronics Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Renesas Electronics Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fuji Electric

7.7.1 Fuji Electric Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fuji Electric Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NXP Semiconductors

7.8.1 NXP Semiconductors Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NXP Semiconductors Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Diodes Incorporated

7.10.1 Diodes Incorporated Medium Voltage MOSFET Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Medium Voltage MOSFET Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Diodes Incorporated Medium Voltage MOSFET Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Microsemi

8 Medium Voltage MOSFET Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Medium Voltage MOSFET Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medium Voltage MOSFET

8.4 Medium Voltage MOSFET Industrial Chain Analysis

