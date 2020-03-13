Microneedling Devices Market Size, Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Microneedling is a safe, cosmetic, and derma roller procedure used for various skin treatments. This process is also called as collagen induction therapy. Microneedles are rolling devices that have several tiny needles, which penetrate in living layer of skin and trigger collagen and elastin production. Microneedling is used for various skin-related complications such as fine lines, acne, scarring, wrinkles, loose skin, stretch marks, and pigmentation.

Global Microneedling Devices Market – Dynamics

Increasing incidences of uneven skin tone and skin discoloration are expected to boost growth of the microneedling devices market. According to a report by The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, in July 2010 published, the prevalence of uneven skin tone and skin discoloration in Arab Americans was around 56.4% and 55.9%, in 2007 respectively. Moreover, increasing cost of cosmetic surgeries and high discomfort level of such surgeries as compared to microneedling procedure is also expected to boost growth of the global market for microneedling devices. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) report in August 2017, the microneedling procedure is well tolerated with less discomfort and pain. Moreover, the procedure has less side effects compared to other invasive treatment such as radio frequency and laser treatment. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in June 2017, the innovation in the microneedle patch for vaccination of flu is expected to boost the microneedling market over the forecast period.

Global Microneedling Devices Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to launch and approval of new microneedling devices in the region. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a microneedling device (SkinPen®) developed by Bellus Medicals, a U.S.-based company. Increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases is expected to boost growth of the microneedling devices market in Asia Pacific. According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology, In India over 80% of the population has skin color heterogeneity results from postinflammatory hyperpigmentation or melasma. Therefore, these factors and scenarios are expected to boost growth of the global microneedling devices market.

Global Microneedling Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global microneedling devices market include, Dermapen, Dermaroller GmbH, MDPen Fractional Microdermal Needling, DermaConcepts, ConceptSkincare, Ramboll Environ, Inc., Edge Systems LLC., Weyergans High Care, Bomtech Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.

