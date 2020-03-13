Motorcycle Airbag Market — Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecasts, 2019-2025

“Global Motorcycle Airbag Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Four crash sensors appended on both sides of the front fork to recognize changes in quickening created by frontal effects are the components of motorcycle airbag system. The airbag jacket helps the biker to prevent accidents, injuries, and death. Jackets are attached with an airbag to protect motorcycle riders against injuries. The airbag jackets have two CO2 cartridge and anchoring cables. One of the cables needs to be connected to the bikes and remain there. The motorcycle airbag jacket provides extra protection to the most important parts of the body includes the spine, neck, collar- bone and ribs.

Among all regions, North America has emerging growth in global motorcycle airbag market owing to rise in automobiles industry, increase in demand for premium class motorcycles and government regulations for the safety equipment in vehicles which is followed by Western Europe and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region has a high potential for high-performance motorcycles as the countries in the region has a high demand for such kind of vehicles. The high living standard in Asia-Pacific regions accounts the highest CAGR and leads to growth in the motorcycle airbag market.

The global Motorcycle Airbag market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Airbag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Airbag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dianese

Air-Vest

Alpinestars

Helite

Moto-Air

Spidi

…

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

By Material

Nylon

Polyester

By Coating Type

Neoprene Coated

Silicone Coated

Non-Coated

Segment by Application:

OEM

Aftermarket

