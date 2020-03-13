Native Starch Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts

The XploreMR report on the global native starch market analyses the opportunities in the market, and presents updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global native starch market over the forecast period 2018–2026.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global native starch market. It provides historical data of 2017, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on native starch for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global native starch market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers, and opportunities for native starch products. It also includes value chain analysis of native starch market.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, market key players, and strategy overview of the global native starch market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by source, end use, form, end use, and region.

The report includes native starch market company profiles, and revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, and APAC. On the basis of source, the global native starch market is segmented into corn, wheat, potatoes, tapioca, and others. The corn segment is expected to represent the highest market growth rate in the global native starch market in terms of both, value and volume, due to the growing application of corn starch in the food and beverages industry. On the basis of form, the native starch market is segmented as powder and liquid form.

On the basis of end use, the global native starch market is segmented into food and beverages industry, paper industry, feed industry, and others. The food and beverages sector is further divided into dairy products, bakery, soups & sauces, infant formula, convenience foods, snacks & confectionary, beverages, and others.

This report covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the native starch market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the native starch space. Native starch key players are Ingredion Inc., Cargill, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, BENEO GmbH, Kent Corporation, MGP Ingredients, Inc., AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Iberia Sa, Thai Flour Co., Ltd., Manildra Group, Avebe U.A, Amylco LLC, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., among other native starch manufacturers.

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by source, form, end use, and region from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of the native starch market. Secondary sources include World Agroforestry, FAOSTAT, regional annual production of native starch, and the consumption rate of the starches. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the global native starch market.

The report begins with sizing the base year in terms of value and volume through the determination of how much native starch is being consumed. For better understanding and clarity, the production of raw materials such as potatoes, tapioca, corn, and wheat is tracked through the United States Food and Agriculture Organization. The market scenario through various sources such as corn, wheat, potatoes, and tapioca is tracked through analyzing processed products or derivatives derived from these products, which are further amplified for benchmarking the data for the native starch market. This forms the basis for forecasting how the native starch market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the native starch market, XploreMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global native starch market. To develop the market forecast, XploreMR conducted factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the global native starch market. However, quantifying the native starch market across the above mentioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities, rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the native starch market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global native starch market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global native starch market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global native starch market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing native starch market opportunities in the global native starch market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global native starch market. In the final section of the report on the global native starch market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global native starch manufacturers.

