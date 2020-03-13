Night Vision Goggles Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

“Global Night Vision Goggles Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Night Vision Goggles (NVG) is a special type of night vision device. The Night Vision Goggles do not have any magnification and this allows you to use them while in motion mounted on your head, perfect for night gaming, orienteering, driving, safeguarding and search and rescue applications. They often come with straps or Headgear to fit onto your head for use without hands. Globally, the Night Vision Goggles industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Night Vision Goggles is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Orpha, Armasight, ATN, Yukon, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Night Vision Goggles and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 44.78% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Night Vision Goggles industry because of their market share and technology status of Night Vision Goggles.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Night Vision Goggles market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Night Vision Goggles market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2025 with close to 44 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Night Vision Goggles in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Night Vision Goggles. Increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Night Vision Goggles will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global Night Vision Goggles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Night Vision Goggles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Night Vision Goggles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Orpha

Armasight

ATN

Yukon

Night Optics

Bushnell

NVT

KATOD

ROE

Night Owl

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Image Intensifier

Thermal Image

Segment by Application:

Industrial

Residential

