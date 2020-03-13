No Calorie Sweeteners Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2018 – 2028

Diet and nutrition are important factors in the promotion and maintenance of good health throughout the entire life course. There is a large-scale use of sweeteners by consumers as well as on an industrial level. This excessive use of sweeteners is linked to problems like diabetes and obesity. Diabetes is a serious issue across the globe. According to WHO, the number of patients with diabetes has raised from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014 with the prevalence in adult population increasing from 4.7% to 8.5% during 1980-2014. Dietary intervention is a vital factor in the prevention as well as treatment of diabetes and other health complications related to the consumption of high-calorie sweeteners. Thus, there is a rise in the popularity of specialty formulations like no calorie sweeteners. No calorie sweeteners are known to provide consumers with a sweet taste without the calories that come with general caloric sweeteners like sugar. No calorie sweeteners are gaining popularity as a healthier alternative to caloric sugars in various food and beverage products. The demand for no calorie sweeteners is thus expected to increase at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for No Calorie Sweeteners with Increasing Health Issues Related to Consumption of Sugar

There is an increase in demand for healthier alternatives to sugar with rapidly increasing incidences of health issues like diabetes. Changing lifestyles, increasing unhealthy eating habits, and the increasing number of diabetic patients are the prominent drivers of the no calorie sweeteners market. Increasing working population, busy and sedentary working life, as well as consumption of snacks and products with additives are leading to problems like obesity. The growing popularity of calorie-free products like sugar-free candies and diet beverages are proving to be a positive factor for the growth of the no calorie sweetener market. The increasing health-consciousness among people and the preference for confectionaries as well as bakery products made with no calorie sweeteners are driving the market. Lack of awareness among consumers as well as the higher price of no calorie sweeteners as compared with caloric sweeteners are some factors hindering the growth of the no calorie sweetener market. However, with increasing disposable incomes and preference for healthy living, the global no calorie sweeteners market is expected to grow positively in terms of volume and value over the forecast period.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27433

Global No Calorie Sweeteners: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global no calorie sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Sucralose

Aspartame

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Stevia

Ace-K

Neotame

On the basis of application, the global no calorie sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Beverages

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global no calorie sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Supermarkets E-Commerce Retail Stores



Global No Calorie Sweeteners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global no calorie sweeteners market include Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Merisant Group, Nestlé S.A., Sweetener India, Starting Line S.p.A., Heartland Sweeteners LLC, and others. Many companies are taking an interest in investing in the no calorie sweeteners market due to the possible opportunities.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27433