Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market 2018: Focuses On Companies, Opportunities, Market Size, Growth, Revenue & Forecast 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Increasing beauty concerns among women

Now a day’s spending capacity of individuals is increasing rapidly in developing countries. Women power are entering the workforce in large scale and earning a good remuneration. This is helping them to purchase more organic personal care and cosmetics products to improve their personalities. They are becoming more conscious of their personalities because more corporate jobs first prefer good and handsome personalities, hence they are more conscious about their personalities.

Government regulation and support for organic products

Government authorities in the developed and developing countries, such as the U.S., UK, China, and India, have implemented several stringent regulations to minimize the usage of synthetic ingredients in cosmetics products to reduce skin ailments of consumers. In addition, the government in various countries have proactively boosted the use of natural ingredients in cosmetics, because it helps them to uplift the livelihood of farmers who cultivate them. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the market in the future.

Unilever launched a New ‘Natural’ Line of Shampoos and Soaps to Attract Millennials

December 2017, Unilever launched Love Beauty and Planet, a newest personal care brand. It is the first personal care brand launch made by the multinational consumer goods player in the last 20 years. By this product launch company is trying to tap into the ever-rising demand for beauty that is both ethical and environmentally aware. The brand includes products such as face masks, shampoos, conditioners, and body washes, and is now available in UK retailers, including Boots. The brand uses bottles made from post-consumer recycled plastic, and these themselves are also recyclable.

North America to influence the Global Organic personal care and cosmetics product market through 2018-2024

Globally, North America holds a lion share of organic personal care and cosmetics product market. Europe follows North America in terms of demand for organic personal care products and is expected to remain a lucrative regional market for the same through the course of the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of organic personal care and cosmetics products among consumers. Further entry of several multinational companies in this regions is helping to grow this market. Additionally, the influx of working women and their increasing disposable income is boosting the growth of this market in this region.

