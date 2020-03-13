Outdoor LED Displays Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Outdoor LED Displays Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

LED display is a flat panel display, which uses an array of light-emitting diodes as pixels for a video display. Their brightness allows them to be used outdoors where they are visible in the sun for store signs and billboards, and in recent years they have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles, as well as variable-message signs on highways. LED displays are capable of providing general illumination in addition to visual display, as when used for stage lighting or other decorative (as opposed to informational) purposes.

Outdoor LED displays have been gaining popularity in the recent years, owing to significant technological advancements such as automated LED displays, wireless control systems, better picture quality, and high brightness.

The global outdoor LED display market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of market players to expand in China, Japan, India, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global outdoor LED display market in 2017. The global Outdoor LED Displays market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Outdoor LED Displays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor LED Displays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

LG Electronics

Sony

Toshiba

Panasonic

Barco

Daktronics

EKTA

Electronic Displays

Leyard Opto-Electronic

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Surface Mounted

Individually Mounted Segment by Application

Commercial

Municipal & Utilities

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Outdoor LED Displays Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor LED Displays

1.2 Outdoor LED Displays Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Surface Mounted

1.2.3 Individually Mounted

1.3 Outdoor LED Displays Segment by Application

1.3.1 Outdoor LED Displays Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Municipal & Utilities

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Outdoor LED Displays Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Outdoor LED Displays Market Size

1.5.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Outdoor LED Displays Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Outdoor LED Displays Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Outdoor LED Displays Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Outdoor LED Displays Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor LED Displays Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Outdoor LED Displays Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Outdoor LED Displays Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Outdoor LED Displays Production

3.4.1 North America Outdoor LED Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Outdoor LED Displays Production

3.5.1 Europe Outdoor LED Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Outdoor LED Displays Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Outdoor LED Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Outdoor LED Displays Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Outdoor LED Displays Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Outdoor LED Displays Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Outdoor LED Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Outdoor LED Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Outdoor LED Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Outdoor LED Displays Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Outdoor LED Displays Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Outdoor LED Displays Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Outdoor LED Displays Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Outdoor LED Displays Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Outdoor LED Displays Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Outdoor LED Displays Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor LED Displays Business

7.1 LG Electronics

7.1.1 LG Electronics Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 LG Electronics Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sony

7.2.1 Sony Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sony Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Toshiba

7.3.1 Toshiba Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Toshiba Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Panasonic Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Barco

7.5.1 Barco Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Barco Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Daktronics

7.6.1 Daktronics Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Daktronics Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 EKTA

7.7.1 EKTA Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 EKTA Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Electronic Displays

7.8.1 Electronic Displays Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Electronic Displays Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Leyard Opto-Electronic

7.9.1 Leyard Opto-Electronic Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Leyard Opto-Electronic Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics

7.10.1 Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Outdoor LED Displays Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Outdoor LED Displays Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Outdoor LED Displays Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Outdoor LED Displays Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Outdoor LED Displays Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor LED Displays

8.4 Outdoor LED Displays Industrial Chain Analysis

