Pemetrexed Market 2018-2026 Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution, CAGR Forecast

Pemetrexed is a chemotherapy drug indicated for the treatment of pleural mesothelioma and non-small cell lung cancer. Pemetrexed is a patented drug of Eli Lilly and Company and sold under brand name Alimta. In 2004, Alimta (Pemetrexed injection) was approved by FDA in combination with cisplatin as an initial treatment for patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. In 2008, ALIMTA, in combination with cisplatin, was approved as an initial chemotherapy treatment for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC for patients with nonsquamous histology, and in 2009, ALIMTA was approved as a maintenance therapy for locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Market Dynamics

Launch of generic version of pemetrexed in key region is expected to increase affordability of pemetrexed, which in turn is expected to support global pemetrexed market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in July 2018, STADAPHARM GmbH, the subsidiary of STADA Arzneimittel AG launched Pemetrexed STADA generic version of Alimta in Europe.

High prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and pleural mesothelioma is expected to rise the demand for Pemetrexed for its treatment and support global pemetrexed market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, according to the data published by American Society of Clinical Oncology, in January 2018, in the U.S. around 234,030 adults (121,680 men and 112,350 women) were diagnosed with lung cancer among which non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for 80% to 85% of all lung cancer diagnose.

Furthermore, key players in the market are dedicated to expand the indication of its Pemetrexed drugs in order to increase its sale and generate high revenues. For instance, in June 2018, Eli Lilly and Company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a new indication for ALIMTA (pemetrexed for injection) in combination with carboplatin and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the initial treatment of patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), irrespective of PD-L1 expression status.

North America is expected to Hold Dominant Position, Owing to High Prevalence of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer and its High Treatment Rate in the U.S.

According to Eli Lilly and Company’s annual report 2017, Alimta (pemetrexed) generated around 50% of its revenue from the U.S. Hence, North America is expected to be most conducive region for growth of the pemetrexed market, due to high prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and high cost for its treatment.

For instance, according to the data published by the American Cancer Society in 2017, lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell) is the second most common type of cancer in U.S and around 13% of all new cancers are lung cancer.

American Cancer Society also estimated that in 2019, around 228,150 new cases of lung cancer (116,440 in men and 111,710 in women) would be diagnosed in the U.S. and survival rate for non-small cell lung cancer in stage IA1 NSCLC is about 92%, stage IB NSCLC (68%), stage IIIA NSCLC (36%), stage IIIC cancers (13%), and for stage IIIC cancers (13%).

Key players operating in the global pemetrexed market include Eli Lilly and Company, Stada Arzneimittel AG, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.

