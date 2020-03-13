Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Computer Tomography (CT) scanners are combined to provide utmost diagnostic capabilities to patients. This combination produces a highly sensitive imaging and detects diseases at an early stage that are often undetected by CT alone or by other imaging procedures such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The CT component of the system adds anatomical information to the PET scan and provides accurate information on the location of disease in the body. These equipment are used for diagnosis of different types of cancers, such as colorectal cancers and lymphomas, as well as some neurological and cardiac conditions.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as different types of cancer, heart conditions, and neurological disorders demand disease diagnosis at early stage. For instance, in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases and 609,640 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the U.S. It is a powerful tool for determining and diagnosing the stage of many cancer types, including breast, brain, cervical, colorectal, esophageal, head and neck, lung, lymphoma, melanoma, pancreatic, and thyroid cancers. PET/CT is also finding potential value for radiation therapy planning. With recent advances in intensity-modulated radiation therapy, it is possible to treat tumors while reducing radiation doses to non-targeted organs when compared with traditional techniques.

PET-CT scans can also detect early onset of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. It is frequently used to identify areas of the brain causing epileptic seizures. However, PET-CT scan is not recommended for all patients due to harmful radiation that causes side effects to the body. For instance, it is not suitable for pregnant women, as the radiation could harm the baby.

PET-CT Scanner Device Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global PET-CT scanner device market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global PET-CT scanner device market, owing to rising number of traumatic brain injury cases in the U.S. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2013, around 282,000 people were diagnosed with brain injury and around 50,000 people died due to traumatic brain injury in the U.S. It is estimated to be a major cause of disability and death in the U.S.

Europe is also expected to show significant growth in the PET-CT scanner device market, owing to huge number of installed devices and presence of major industry players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and others in the region contributing major revenue share to the market. According to the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Congress held in France, in 2012, there were 577 providers of PET and/or PET/CT in Western Europe, and PET/CT accounted for 92% of the installed systems.

Moreover, the installed base of PET-CT continues to shift from larger institutions into settings such as general hospitals and private practice. Increasing government funding is also a major factor for the technology adoption. For instance, in England, as of August 2015, PET-CT is funded centrally by the National Health Service (NHS) England.

PET-CT Scanner Device Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global PET-CT scanner device market include General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Mediso Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Positron Corporation, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. Manufacturers are continually bringing in new PET/CT design.

